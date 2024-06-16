TORONTO
Toronto

    • All lanes of Don Valley Parkway closed for investigation

    TPS
    The Don Valley Parkway has been closed for investigation after the death of a man who fell from a bridge and landed on a vehicle on Sunday.

    Police say the man fell from Leaside Bridge, near Donlands Avenue and Millwood Road, just before 12 p.m. 

    The man who fell has been pronounced dead. Another man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

    The highway will be closed for investigation for the next couple of hours, police said.

