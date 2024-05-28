Air Canada flight bound for Delhi returns to Toronto Pearson airport after engine issue

An Air Canada flight bound for India was forced to return to Toronto after what an official described as an engine issue onboard the aircraft.

In a statement provided to CTV News Toronto, the airline said flight AC042 took off from Toronto Pearson International Airport for Delhi Monday evening and encountered the problem shortly after takeoff.

Air Canada said the engine was shut down, as per standard operating procedures, and the pilot requested a priority landing at Pearson airport because the return was not scheduled. The plane landed without issue.

“Aircraft are designed to operate with one engine and our pilots are trained to fly safely in such situations,” a spokesperson for the airline said in an email.

Air Canada said the passengers booked on AC042 will fly to Delhi on Tuesday.