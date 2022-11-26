A list of Christmas markets and other holiday events happening in Toronto this weekend
Christmas is less than a month away and holiday markets are popping up all over Toronto.
Here is a list of some of the festive events, markets and celebrations happening in the city this weekend.
The 2022 Distillery Winter Village
The annual holiday market at Toronto’s Distillery District opened with a tree lighting ceremony last weekend and is now open, starting at 12 p.m. (noon), Tuesday to Sunday until Dec. 23.
Tickets are required after 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but otherwise admission is free.
Distillery District shops, restaurants and cafés will be open starting at 10 a.m. daily, seven days a week, until Christmas day.
“The Distillery Winter Village is a one-of-a-kind, outdoor holiday market where visitors can take-in the timeless romance of the holidays, celebrate with family and friends, and enjoy specially curated vendor cabins full of seasonal items and gifts, plus delicious, can't-miss food,” says the Winter Village on its website.
One of a Kind Winter Show
The annual One of a Kind Winter Show kicked-off on Thursday and will be open every day starting at 10 a.m. until Dec. 4 in the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place in Toronto.
This is the 47th edition of the event that showcases Canadian artisans who make a wide-variety of unique holiday gifts.
“The 2022 One of a Kind Winter Show will feature over 600+ dedicated Canadian artisans, with products ranging from home decor to fashion, toys, artisanal food items and much more. The One of a Kind show allows everyone to discover the wonder of creativity and craft, with many artisans offering custom work that allows shoppers to walk away with a gift at every price point that they can’t get anywhere else,” the show said in a press release.
“This year’s theme is Gifts of Wonder. As the country’s flagship shopping event for Made in Canada items, One of a Kind brings together talented makers, designers, and entrepreneurs under one roof to sell items from home decor, toys, jewelry and more. What sets One of a Kind apart is the art of discovery and the unique opportunity to connect with the local community. One of a Kind’s extensive repertoire of artisans makes it easy to shop for everyone on your gift list while supporting your local community.”
Click here for ticket information.
Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic
On Saturday evening, the village of Yorkville Park, near Yonge and Bloor streets, will light up trees in the area “for a spectacular display to welcome everyone for the holiday season.”
The neighbourhood BIA says there will be a “one-of-a-kind display of festive lighting” that will be illuminated every night until the end of the year.
“Continuing with annual traditions, visitors and residents of Bloor-Yorkville can look forward to shopping, dining and taking in the neighborhood’s art and cultural attractions surrounded by the holiday lighting along tree-lined streets,” the BIA says on their website.
The official tree lighting ceremony will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. and will feature a performance by Chantal Kreviazuk with special guest Jeremie Albino.
The ceremony will be hosted by Traci Melchor of CTV’s Etalk.
Cavalcade of Lights at City Hall
The Cavalcade of Lights opening night celebration is taking place on Saturday at Nathan Phillips Square, outside Toronto City Hall.
There will be festivities in the square and surrounding area starting at 3 p.m.
“Enjoy an unforgettable opening night, full of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food vendors and a tree-lighting at 8:30 p.m.,” the City says on its website.
Two stages will be set up in the square and will host a variety of performances, while there will also be three on-ice shows at the square’s skating rink, along with time allotted throughout the evening for public skating.
We Love Willowdale Christmas Market and Walking Parade
The second annual Willowdale Christmas Market and Walking Parade is being held on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dozens of local artisans will be set-up at Willowdale Presbyterian Church in North York, where the walking parade will depart from at 7:30 p.m. on its way to Mel Lastman Square.
The event has been organized by NeighbourLink North York and will also feature free hot chocolate, food trucks and live entertainment.
“Begin this Holiday Season by spreading joy and Christmas cheer in our community. Join us as we gather together with our neighbours outside and celebrate all that's special about this time of year,” NeighbourLink says on their website.
Admission is $5 or “pay what you can.” Children under 13 will be admitted for free.
Annual Toronto Botanical Garden Holiday Market
The Toronto Botanical Garden Holiday Market opens this weekend, where “over 65 local vendors will showcase their planet-friendly and botanically-themed products.”
Admission is free and there are family-friendly activities going on all weekend, including crafts, caroling and live music.
“The Garden Shop will offer a wide selection of holiday home décor, nature-based gifts for kids, fine chocolates, fresh seasonal greens, and poinsettias, along with amaryllis and paperwhite bulbs. Visit the Weston Family Library, Canada’s largest private botanical and horticultural collection which will be hosting the Toronto Master Gardeners Advice Clinic. The TBG Bloom Cafe will be serving up hot beverages and light bites for post and pre-shopping noshing in the studios on the second floor,” the botanical garden says on its website.
"The Show" Indoor Winter Market
“The Show” Indoor Winter Market is being held on Saturday at the East End United Regional Ministry church, near Chester subway station.
The market has been organized jointly by three different east-end farmers markets and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday until Dec. 17.
“Take a stroll to ‘The Show’ to enjoy a taste of the diverse pastries, preserves and local products your community has to share,” the market says on their website.
“Our vendor family consists of family-owned farms, women-led enterprises, and ethno-cultural businesses that represent the true colour and richness of Toronto, the most multicultural city in the world.”
Sunday Holiday Market at Riverside Common Park
The Riverside BIA is hosting a holiday market on Sunday in Riverside Common Park.
“Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the Riverside Holiday Market on Nov. 27 from 11-4 at Riverside Common Park! Come out, bring holiday cheer and enjoy free happenings and activities,” the BIA says on the event’s website.
Activities include a free meet and greet with Santa, caroling, a photo booth and a scavenger hunt.
