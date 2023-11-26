87-year-old Toronto man arrested in sexual assault investigation

Toronto police have arrested an 87-year-old man in relation to a sexual assault investigation spanning from 2003 onwards.

On Nov. 5, around 4:45 p.m., police say they responded to a sexual assault in the Christie Street and Dupont Street area.

Police told CTV News that victims came forward and reported at least three incidents of sexual assault by the accused between 2003 and 2016. The complainants were children at the time of the assault.

The accused is 87-year-old Albert Devonish of Toronto. He was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with three counts of sexual interference.

Devonish was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Police bail centre on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m.

Police believe there may be other victims, and are asking that anyone with further information to contact police at 416-808-1300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.