Male arrested and charged following east-end Toronto assault: TPS

A 57-year-old male has been arrested and charged after assaulting and threatening a victim in east-end Toronto last week.

Police say that the incident happened on Monday, Sept. 30 shortly after 7 a.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road area.

Police allege that the male and victim were inside a residence at the time of the assault, which also included threats.

The male has been identified as 57-year-old Terrence Allen of Toronto.

Allen has been charged with numerous assault charges, including assault causing bodily harm, choking and assault with a weapon. He has also been charged with forcible confinement and utter threats cause death.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously.