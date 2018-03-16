

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Homeowners impacted by a string of break-ins throughout the GTA could be reunited with their stolen belongings following the arrest of five suspects connected with the incidents.

The items were recovered through a joint investigation involving York, Durham, and Halton police forces. York Regional Police say approximately 80 charges have been laid against four men in connection with the break-ins.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 7 at a residence on Blue Will Drive, between Weston and Ansley Grove roads, in Vaughan. According to police, the homeowner hid in an upstairs closet during the robbery and called the police as multiple suspects forced their way into the house.

When officers arrived, they arrested one of the suspects but said the rest fled in a vehicle.

Police say that vehicle, a silver Acura TL, was later linked to other reported break-and-enter incidents in the same area.

On March 1, it’s alleged the same suspects broke into a home in the Town of Clarington. They fled the scene in the same vehicle, which was later located in Brampton after it collided with another vehicle, resulting in the arrest of the remaining suspects.

“Your home is your safe area,” said Const. Laura Nicolle of the York Regional Police to CTV News Toronto. “It’s very violating for people who have been the victims of a break in. For people who were home, certainly terrifying, but even for those who are not, to know that someone has been in your space and has rummaged through your belongings.”

A large quantity of stolen property has since been recovered and police are asking that victims contact investigators to claim their property. The items found include a variety of gold and diamond rings, necklaces, and bracelets, in addition to a number of coin collections and a Nikon camera.

Police have provided the public with a Flikr file that contains images of the stolen property.

Suspects identified as Vincent Vassel, 23, Rai Teixeira, 22, and Cesar Montesdeoca, 22, from Brampton and Lincoln Samuels, 22, from Tottenham –are each being charged with breaking-and-entering, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief under and over $5000, breach of probation, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information about the break-and-enters is being asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7542. Officers are urging homeowners to keep their doors and windows locked and to refrain from posting publically about their travel plans.