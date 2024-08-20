4 suspects allegedly posed as food delivery service in armed home invasion in Milton

Police are searching for four suspects who posed as a food delivery people before allegedly robbing a home at gunpoint in Milton.

Halton Regional Police said it received a call at around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday reporting a break-in in the area of Tremaine Road and Louis St. Laurent Boulevard.

Police said the residents were home at the time of the invasion. The suspects, police allege, were in possession of a firearm but that no shots were fired.

Officers allege once the suspects gained entry, they targeted jewelry and other valuables, but they did not disclose what else they stole or its monetary value.

One of the suspects allegedly assaulted a male resident, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police believe this home invasion was targeted.

At the time of the incident, officers said the four suspects were wearing tracksuits with masks, glasses and hooded sweaters. They did not provide any other descriptions.

Investigators are asking for any video footage of the intersection of Tremaine Road and Louis St. Laurent Boulevard from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police also ask anyone with information to call the HRPS District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2416, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.