3 people injured after shooting in Toronto's Don Mills neighbourhood, school in lockdown

Three people have been injured after a gunshots were heard in North York’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Monday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened near Don Mills and Mallard roads, south of York Mills Road, at around 3:30 p.m.

The nature and severity of injuries is not immediately clear.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Toronto’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Monday afternoonParamedics would only tell CP24 that that they are not transporting any patients to the hospital at this point.

There is a large police presence in the area.

Police said that Northmount School, an all-boys prep school at 26 Mallard Rd., is currently in lockdown.

Images from the scene on Monday afternoon showed a significant police presence outside of the school.

More to come. This is a developing story.