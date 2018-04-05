

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have charged a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run in Brampton that left a 45-year-old woman with numerous broken bones and a fractured skull.

Police say the suspect turned herself in on Thursday.

Brampton-resident Linda Prakash was crossing the intersection of Steeles Avenue and Bramalea Road at around 10 p.m. on Monday when she was struck by a vehicle. Police said the driver did not stop and fled the scene.

“She got off the bus at Bramalea and Steeles and when she was crossing the street that’s when she was hit by this black car,” Prakash’s niece Brittany Sakoor told CP24 on Thursday. “The fact that this person hit her and didn’t stop, especially with all the blood she lost on impact, that shows pure cowardice. All our family wants at this point is justice.”

Prakash was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto following the crash. Police said her injuries included a fractured femur, two broken legs, a fractured pelvis, a fractured skull, and several broken ribs. She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Sakoor said her aunt had surgery on Tuesday to repair her legs, but she still has a long road to recovery.

“When I went to go see her there was blood on her pillow,” she said. “We are going to be with her the rest of this journey.”

Prakash had recently started working at a Toyota dealership in the area. Sakoor said her aunt was “turning a new leaf in her life.”

“How is she going to be able to do anything like that now,” she said.

Earlier in the day, the family of the hit-and-run victim made a plea for the driver to contact police.

A 21-year-old woman, who has been identified by police as Tiffany Keddie from Brampton, is being charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and causing bodily harm. Keddie is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.