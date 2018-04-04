

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a driver accused of failing to remain at the scene of a Brampton collision that left a 45-year-old woman with serious injuries.

The crash took place in the area of Steeles Avenue and Bramalea Road at around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said the female victim – later identified as Brampton-resident Linda Prakash – was crossing Steeles Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle. Police allege the driver of the vehicle involved did not stop and fled the scene following the collision.

Prakash was subsequently taken to a Toronto trauma centre to be treated for her injuries. Officers said she sustained a fractured femur, two broken legs, a fractured pelvis, several broken ribs, and a fractured skull in the crash.

Prakash works at a Toyota dealership in the area and the owner John Attrell told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday that other employees are very shaken up over what happened.

“They were very upset this morning to tell you the truth,” he said. “There were a lot of questions in an organization of this size we have about over 100 people so what we did was get our communications expert to send out an email to everybody and let them know what happened.”

The vehicle involved has been described by police as a small black car that would have sustained damage to the passenger side, including the passenger side mirror.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said they have obtained surveillance footage from the area of the collision.

“(We) are confident the vehicle and driver will be identified,” the news release said.

The surveillance video has not been released publicly.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).