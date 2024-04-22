TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 men charged after allegedly selling fake cellphones in the Toronto area for years

    Handouts by the Toronto Police Service. Martin, 25, can be seen on the right, with Stoute, 25 on the left, according to police. Handouts by the Toronto Police Service. Martin, 25, can be seen on the right, with Stoute, 25 on the left, according to police.
    Share

    Police have charged two men with more than 40 collective offences after they allegedly sold fake cellphones using Facebook Marketplace over a three-year period in the Toronto area.

    A new release issued by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) on Monday said investigators believe the men have been advertising Apple iPhones for sale using the platform and would then meet potential victims.

    The products only resembled iPhones, according to police – or, customers were allegedly given cellphone boxes that contained rice or sand. Investigators allege some customers were provided with fake receipts

    Several of the interactions resulted in physical altercations, police said. In these cases, the victims were struck and robbed of their cash, investigators allege.

    The suspects would then flee the area in a white Honda Civic, they added.

    On Friday, officers with TPS’ 51 Division executed three search warrants in the Toronto area and Peel Region.

    Brampton resident Jovane Martin, 25, and Mississauga resident Jeremiah Stoute, 25, were subsequently placed into custody. Together, the two accused are facing more than 40 charges, including 13 counts of fraud each.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

    They are scheduled to make their first appearance in court on April 22 at 10 a.m. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's when your weight loss will plateau, according to science

    Whether you’re shedding pounds with the help of effective new medicines, slimming down after weight loss surgery or cutting calories and adding exercise, there will come a day when the numbers on the scale stop going down, and you hit the dreaded weight loss plateau.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News