2 dead, 2 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.

Two people have died and two others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the incident occurred on Heart Lake Road, between Mayfield and Old School roads, just before 8 a.m.

A passenger vehicle and a school bus were involved in the collision.

Officials say that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person, an adult male in his 20s, died in hospital. A third person sustained serious injuries while the driver of the bus sustained minor injuries.

Police say that a child was in the bus at the time of the crash. They were assessed at the scene and do not have injuries.

Heart Lake Road is expected to remain closed for several hours while police investigate the incident.