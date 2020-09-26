TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating a late night stabbing on Friday in North York that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

At around 11:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing outside of Eva's Place- Eva’s Initiative for Homeless Youth, at Leslie Street and Lesmills Road.

A 19-year-old man was found with stab wounds in the leg and arm after an altercation, police said.

Toronto paramedics said the man suffered serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

Police are looking for a female suspect described with black hair who was wearing an orange or red top and black jeans.

It is unknown if the victim and suspect are residents at Eva's Place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.