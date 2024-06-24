TORONTO
Toronto

    • 14-year-old boy facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting

    Share

    A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a “mass shooting” that took the lives of two men and wounded three others earlier this month in north Etobicoke, police say.

    The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on June 2 in Rexdale.

    Police say that a group of men were gathered outside North Albion Collegiate Institute following a soccer game when at least two suspects got out of a vehicle and began shooting “indiscriminately.”

    During a news conference on Monday, Det. Sgt. Philip Campbell said that the teen was taken into custody following a stolen vehicle investigation a few hours later.

    He has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

    The additional charges relate to four other people who police say were in the parking lot at the time, but were not struck by gunfire.

    “(The victims) were playing games and enjoying each other’s company. There was no known connection between the men and the suspects,” Campbell said.

    Toronto police previously said two men in a newer-model, dark-coloured pick-up truck pulled into the parking lot of the high school and fired upwards of 50 shots before fleeing the scene.

    Delroy “George” Parkes, 61, of Maple, died shortly after the shooting, while and 46-year-old Toronto resident Seymour Gibbs succumbed to his injuries three days later.

    Campbell said that of the three men who were injured, one of them has “life-altering” injuries.

    Police continue to look for at least one additional suspect.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News