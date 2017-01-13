Featured
Woman, 80, struck by car near St. Lawrence Market dies in hospital
An elderly woman was critically injured on Jan. 3 after she was struck by a vehicle in the city's St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 10:43AM EST
An 80-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle near the St. Lawrence Market earlier this month has succumbed to her injuries in hospital, Toronto police confirmed.
According to police, the woman was crossing the street while walking her dog at around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 when she was struck by a vehicle travelling south on Lower Sherbourne Street.
The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment but passed away Wednesday morning, police said.
The 30-year-old female driver remained at the scene. Police said charges have not been laid.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Teen in serious condition after shooting at Moss Park restaurant
- Police investigating shooting in parking lot in Humber Summit neighbourhood
- TTC delays due to people on subway tracks totaled 26 hours in 2016
- Woman, 80, struck by car near St. Lawrence Market dies in hospital
- Elderly woman struck by vehicle in Dorset Park dies of injuries
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Six new charges laid against former Woodstock nurse accused of killing eight seniors
- YRP read mean tweets in new video 1
- Teen in serious condition after shooting at Moss Park restaurant
- About 5,000 customers left without power after ambulance crashes into pole
- TTC delays due to people on subway tracks totaled 26 hours in 2016
Advertisement