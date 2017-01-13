

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





An 80-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle near the St. Lawrence Market earlier this month has succumbed to her injuries in hospital, Toronto police confirmed.

According to police, the woman was crossing the street while walking her dog at around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 when she was struck by a vehicle travelling south on Lower Sherbourne Street.

The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment but passed away Wednesday morning, police said.

The 30-year-old female driver remained at the scene. Police said charges have not been laid.