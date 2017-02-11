

Kayla Goodfield and Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives have identified the victim of a shooting that happened in Ajax overnight.

Police responded to the shooting on Devineridge Avenue near Audley and Rossland roads at around 2:45 a.m.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police confirmed Jermaine Auld, 33, was fatally shot inside a home.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.

An autopsy is set to be conducted on Sunday.