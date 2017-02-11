Featured
Victim of fatal shooting in Ajax identified
Kayla Goodfield and Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 6:46AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 6:43PM EST
Homicide detectives have identified the victim of a shooting that happened in Ajax overnight.
Police responded to the shooting on Devineridge Avenue near Audley and Rossland roads at around 2:45 a.m.
In a news release issued on Saturday, police confirmed Jermaine Auld, 33, was fatally shot inside a home.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
No arrests have been made so far, police said.
An autopsy is set to be conducted on Sunday.