

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two Toronto police officers have been taken to hospital after responding to a call about an assault in East York.

The officers responded to a Toronto Community Housing building on Dawes Road, west of Victoria Park Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m. following an altercation between a man and a woman.

According to Toronto police, the man fled but then returned to the area.

Police pursued the man and a violent struggle ensued.

Both officers were injured in the struggle, one of them in the neck. The suspect was also injured and was taken to hospital in custody for treatment.

Toronto police said the officers involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.