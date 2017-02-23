

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male driver has been fined after a SUV had to be removed from a tunnel designated for TTC vehicles near Union Station.

Toronto police said they responded to a call that came in around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said on Twitter that the driver claimed he was following his GPS when he drove into the Union Loop and got stuck on the streetcar tracks.

3/ Claims he was following his GPS. pic.twitter.com/N9lqRf0v87 — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) February 23, 2017

Investigators initially said that the driver had fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle. However, Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CP24 that the driver later returned to the scene after leaving to look for help.

Ross said the 21-year-old driver is now facing a $425 fine for illegal entry into the area from TTC’s transit enforcement.

Police said the driver is not facing any criminal charges at this point.

The 509 Habourfront and 510 Spadina streetcars were turning back at Spadina and Queens Quay and shuttle buses were operating at the time of the incident. But, regular service has since resumed.

As well, Ross said this is not the first time a driver has been stuck inside a TTC tunnel. On Twitter, he said a similar incident occurred last April.