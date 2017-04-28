

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Mayor Tory will hold a press conference this morning to offer his thoughts on the Ontario budget, one that he has suggested fails to address the city’s pressing transit and affordable housing needs.

Tory has not yet spoken about the budget in public but on Thursday he did release a statement, expressing his disappointment with the fact that Queen’s Park did not match the billions in transit funding the city expects to receive from Ottawa over the next decade.

In the statement, Tory also took issue with the lack of funds for the repair of crumbling Toronto Community Housing units. The city has a 10-year, $2.6 billion capital repair plan for aging TCHC buildings but in the absence of funding from other levels of government, some units will have to be boarded up.

“The clarity that Toronto requires for its pressing social housing and transit needs has not been delivered today,” Tory said in the statement. “The provincial government appears to have missed an opportunity to partner in the historic investments made by the federal government in much needed future transit expansion and repairs to our vital social housing. “

Tory’s press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. at city hall.