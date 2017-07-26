Smoak, Morales go deep in ninth inning as Blue Jays walkoff Athletics
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) and right fielder Jose Bautista celebrate defeating the Oakland Athletics following American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 11:07PM EDT
TORONTO - Justin Smoak tied the game with a two-run homer in the ninth, and Kendrys Morales followed with a solo shot as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a 3-2 walkoff win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.
Josh Donaldson started the rally with a leadoff walk off Santiago Casilla (2-5). Casilla then allowed the back-to-back homers, spoiling a stellar start from Oakland's rookie right-hander Paul Blackburn.
It was the sixth time this season the Blue Jays had hit back-to-back homers. They improved to 47-54 with their third straight win and can sweep the four-game series with a victory Thursday afternoon.
Marco Estrada, in what could be his last outing as a Blue Jay, failed to earn a win for the 10th straight start despite a strong pitching performance.
The pending free agent, who could be moved before next Monday's non-waiver trade deadline, pitched five full innings for the first time since June 24 (a string of five starts), allowing only two runs and three hits while walking four and striking out four.
Estrada came into the game with losses in five straight decisions for the first time since 2012. He had never lost six straight.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in east end
- Smoak, Morales go deep in ninth inning as Blue Jays walkoff Athletics
- Notorious bank robber sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Toronto Island on track to reopen Monday amid confirmation of West Nile
- Sam the Record Man sign to shine over Yonge and Dundas Square this fall