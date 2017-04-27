

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





It will be time to pull out your umbrellas Thursday afternoon as severe thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of the GTA.

Environment Canada has issued a watch for thunderstorms in Toronto, Hamilton and the regions of Peel, Durham and York.

The weather agency said conditions in these areas may be capable of producing strong wind gusts of 90 km/h later into the day.

“A cold front is expected to sweep through southern Ontario this afternoon bringing showers and a few thunderstorms along with it,” the weather statement said.

As well, hail and lightening may be possible in these areas.

Despite the risk of active weather, Toronto is expected to have a warm day with a high of 22 C for Thursday.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 16C in the city. But, it might be a wet weekend as there is a 30 per cent chance of showers Friday night and more showers are expected to come on Saturday and Sunday as well.