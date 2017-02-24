Featured
Road closed after sinkhole traps truck
Police were on the scene at Morningside Avenue and South Kingsway on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, after a truck fell into a sinkhole.
Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 7:46PM EST
A 20-foot wide sinkhole trapped a truck travelling in the west end Friday evening.
The sinkhole developed at Morningside Avenue near South Kingsway around 5 p.m.
At one point, a truck became stuck in the hole and had to be lifted out by a tow truck.
Police have closed Morningside Avenue in both directions while city crews assess the damage and begin reparations.
The closure will last for hours at least, authorities said.