

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are searching for a 38-year-old man accused of breaking into several stores in the city’s Entertainment District and stealing valuables.

It’s believed the man targeted businesses in the Duncan and King streets area on Friday where he allegedly made away with an undisclosed quantity of cash, electronics and jewelry.

Police said a suspect identified as Robert Robin Cropearedwolf is wanted in connection with the robberies.

The Toronto resident is described as five-foot-six, approximately 145 pounds with long black hair that’s often tied back in a braid. It’s believed he also has stars tattooed on both elbows.

A photo of the suspect, taken from a store’s security camera footage, has also been released by police.