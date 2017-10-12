Police searching for man accused of robbing stores in Entertainment District
Robert Cropearedwolf, 38, appear in this image taken from security camera footage. (Toronto police handout)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 10:16AM EDT
Police in Toronto are searching for a 38-year-old man accused of breaking into several stores in the city’s Entertainment District and stealing valuables.
It’s believed the man targeted businesses in the Duncan and King streets area on Friday where he allegedly made away with an undisclosed quantity of cash, electronics and jewelry.
Police said a suspect identified as Robert Robin Cropearedwolf is wanted in connection with the robberies.
The Toronto resident is described as five-foot-six, approximately 145 pounds with long black hair that’s often tied back in a braid. It’s believed he also has stars tattooed on both elbows.
A photo of the suspect, taken from a store’s security camera footage, has also been released by police.