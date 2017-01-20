

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of an armed street robbery in the city’s Trinity Bellwoods neighborhood.

According to police, a woman was walking near Ossington Avenue and Halton Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 when she was approached by a man.

The woman told police the man threatened to stab her if she didn’t hand over her backpack to him.

Police said the woman complied with the man’s demand and witnessed him getting into the passenger side of a waiting suspect vehicle.

The man and driver were last seen in a vehicle described as a blue older-model, four-door car heading north on Ossingtone Avenue and driving in the wrong direction on Roylat Street. The vehicle is believed to have dark tinted windows, a lowered suspension and was possibly modified to have a loud exhaust system.

The suspect is described as a white man between 18 and 21 years old, approximately five-foot-three with an unshaven face and thick eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a grey bomber-style winter coat with a light-brown fur hood, dark blue jeans and blue and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).