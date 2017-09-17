

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a man shot and killed in Regent Park early Saturday morning has now been identified as 54-year-old Everone Paul Mitchell.

The shooting occurred in the area of Gerrard Street East and River Street shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Det. Jeff Taveres said Mitchell was visiting a housing complex in the area and was standing with a group of people when at least one suspect approached the group and opened fire.

Mitchell was critically wounded in the shooting and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 57-year-old man was also injured and was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say a suspect was seen fleeing the area on Gerrard Street.

Taveres said the gunmen’s behaviour in the moments leading up to the shooting suggest it was a targeted attack.

Police have not said why Mitchell may have been singled out.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the homicide unit.