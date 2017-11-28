

The Canadian Press





GRAND BEND, Ont. - A southwestern Ontario provincial park has partially reopened to the public after being closed earlier this month due to what police said was a demonstration related to a land claim.

Pinery Provincial Park was closed Nov. 9 after demonstrators set up a trailer by the front gate and days later moved it so it blocked the park entrance.

A spokeswoman with Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the park was reopened for day visitors on Tuesday, but it's not known when the year-round park will be fully open.

Jolanta Kowalski says the trailer used by the people who are claiming the park remains, but it has been moved to an area where the ministry now believes it doesn't represent "a public safety risk."

Kowalski says the first two weeks of the closure cost the ministry about $20,000 in lost revenue.

The park near Grand Bend, Ont., boasts about 10 kilometres of sand beach along Lake Huron, 21 square kilometres of forests and rolling dunes. It has been the site of land claim protests in the past.