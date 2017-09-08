

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Ford Nation is back. Former city councillor Doug Ford officially announced he will be running for mayor of Toronto in 2018.

Ford made the highly publicized announcement on Friday evening at his family’s 23rd annual “Ford Fest,” hosted at his mother’s house in Etobicoke.

The announcement comes after about a year of Ford teasing a return to politics, telling CP24 that he would run for mayor of Toronto or as an MPP under the Progressive Conservative party back in August 2016.

Speaking at the event, Ford said his mayoral run will honour his late brother Rob Ford who died in March 2016 at the age of 46 after being diagnosed with pleomorphic liposarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of soft-tissue cancer.

“I’m here to continue on Rob’s legacy,” Ford said. “Rob is looking down from heaven and I just have to say this one is for you.”

Ford spoke at the outdoor BBQ in front a chanting crowd.

“I know there is only one option, I know where it is in my heart,” he said.

After making his official announcement, Ford spoke about the city under its current mayor John Tory versus his brother’s time in office.

“During our administration of Toronto we were consistently ranked number one in the world to work and number two to live,” Ford said. “In three years we have fallen down to number 15.”

Speaking with CP24 earlier in the day about Ford’s impending announcement, Tory said he should be able to run for “whatever office he wants.”

“Doug Ford has said he’s going to make more big announcements than anyone I’ve ever seen – and that’s fine,” Tory said. “He should make whatever announcements he wants.”

“I will only say to people that we are in the midst of actually building a transit network across the city, meeting our affordable housing target, which wasn’t the case in previous years, getting along well with the other governments and people just have to cast their minds back to three years to dysfunctional city council, no relationships with the other governments, no consent transit debates, nothing actually getting done, cuts back in transit, and they will have to ask themselves if they want to go back to that.”

A poll conducted in April showed that Tory would beat Ford if the two squared off in a rematch of the 2014 mayoral election. But, the poll did show that the gap between them is narrowing.

Forum Research asked 840 randomly selected Toronto residents who they would vote for if the election was held in April and about 44 per cent of those asked said they would vote for Tory while 33 per cent said they would vote for Ford. As well, 22 per cent said they would vote for someone besides the two.

The next municipal election in Toronto is scheduled for Oct. 22, 2018.