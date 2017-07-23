Driver charged in connection with deadly Oshawa rollover
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, July 23, 2017 1:37PM EDT
One person is dead and another is facing charges after a single-vehicle rollover in Oshawa on Sunday morning.
Police say that a vehicle with four occupants was travelling at a high rate of speed along Rossland Road at around 3:15 a.m. when its driver lost control and flipped it several times.
A male passenger, believed to be in his 40s, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene.
A female passenger was also injured in the crash and was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
The third passenger, meanwhile, left the scene before police arrived and remains outstanding.
Police say that speed was a factor in the collision. Police say they cannot confirm whether or not alcohol may have also played a role.
The man who was behind the wheel has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.
The road remains closed as police continue to investigate at the scene.
