YRP seeking witnesses after man dies in King collision

York Region Police say they are looking for witnesses after a 33-year-old man from Vaughan was killed in a single-vehicle collision in King Township Saturday night.

Police said officers were called to 17th Sideroad and 11th Concession for a collision at 7:44 p.m. Aug. 10.

When they arrived, they found a black Honda sedan lying on its roof with a lone occupant trapped inside the vehicle.

Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

YRP said they are now trying to piece together what happened and are looking for witnesses who may have information.

"This stretch of road is in a remote area," police said in a news release Sunday. "Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who may have witnesses the collision, or who may have dashcam footage or video surveillance from the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward."

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to them or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.