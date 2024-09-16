TORONTO
Toronto

Outdoor amphitheatre at North York park catches fire on Monday night

Part of the outdoor amphitheatre at North York’s Earl Bales Park was damaged in a fire on Monday night.

The fire broke out around 8:45 p.m. in the grass near the 1,500-seat open-air theatre and spread to the stage area.

It has since been extinguished.

The amphitheatre at 4169 Bathurst St. is named after Barry Zukerman, a successful member of the Canadian financial community who died in 1987. Built in 1986, it was modeled after Greek and Roman theatres.

Toronto police say they’re not investigating this incident.

Part of the outdoor amphitheatre at North York’s Earl Bales Park was damaged in a Sept. 15 fire. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

Earl Bales Park is a 127-acre green space near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

