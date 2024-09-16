TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police officer seriously injured responding to person in crisis call

    Police vehicles are shown near Spadina Road and Dupont Street after an officer was seriously injured responding to a call for a person in crisis. Police vehicles are shown near Spadina Road and Dupont Street after an officer was seriously injured responding to a call for a person in crisis.
    Share

    A Toronto police officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries while responding to a call on Monday afternoon.

    Officers say the incident happened near Spadina Road and Dupont Street around 1:15 p.m.

    The officer was responding to a call for a person in crisis at the time, police say.

    In an update just before 3:30 p.m., Toronto police said "new information" revealed the officer sustained their injuries from a glass door. Previously, police said the officer received their injuries after being "slashed in the arm." 

    Police add that a woman has been arrested. 

    The Toronto Police Association said there was "an interaction" but did not provide further details about the circumstances leading up to the officer's injuries.

    They add that the officer is undergoing surgery. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Singh challenged on carbon tax stance as MPs return to Ottawa

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh still won't say whether his party would scrap the federal carbon pricing program if elected, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is increasing his calls for the NDP to vote non-confidence in the Liberals and trigger a 'carbon tax election.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News