Toronto police officer seriously injured responding to person in crisis call

A Toronto police officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries while responding to a call on Monday afternoon.

Officers say the incident happened near Spadina Road and Dupont Street around 1:15 p.m.

The officer was responding to a call for a person in crisis at the time, police say.

In an update just before 3:30 p.m., Toronto police said "new information" revealed the officer sustained their injuries from a glass door. Previously, police said the officer received their injuries after being "slashed in the arm."

Police add that a woman has been arrested.

The Toronto Police Association said there was "an interaction" but did not provide further details about the circumstances leading up to the officer's injuries.

They add that the officer is undergoing surgery.