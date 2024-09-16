Jane's Addiction cancels Toronto show, rest of the tour due to frontman's 'continuing pattern of behaviour'

Jane's Addiction has cancelled the rest of its tour, two days before its Toronto concert, following an on-stage scuffle between bandmates.

"The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group," the alternative rock group said in an Instagram post Monday. Jane’s Addiction was slated to perform at Budweiser Stage on Wednesday night.

The announcement comes days after lead singer Perry Farrell confronted guitarist Dave Navarro during a show in Boston.

In a video shared online, the vocalist can be heard screaming "f--- you" at Navarro before swinging at the guitar player.

A crew member and Eric Avery, the band's bassist, intervened in an attempt to de-escalate the fracas, with Avery head-locking Farrell and appearing to land a few punches to the singer's stomach.

Farrell's wife shared a "first-person account" of what transpired on stage in a lengthy social media post on Saturday, saying the vocalist was "screaming just to be heard" by fans.

"Perry's frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band," Etty Lau Farrell wrote, adding that her husband had been experiencing tinnitus and suffering from a sore throat throughout the tour.

"But when the audience in the first row started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was (playing) too loud and that they couldn't hear him, Perry lost it."

She added that Farrell eventually broke down after the concert was over, and "cried and cried" over what happened.

Navarro took to Instagram on Monday to provide a further explanation about the band's decision to halt the rest of the 'Imminent Redemption' tour.

"Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour," the joint statement from Navarro, Avery and Stephen Perkins, Jane Addiction's drummer, reads.

"Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs."

Hours later, in an Instagram story, Farrell responded by taking "full accountability" for his "inexcusable" behaviour in the squabble.

"This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday's show," his Instagram story reads.

Jane's Addiction is known for punk-inspired hits "Been Caught Stealing" and "Mountain Song" in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Farrell, who has been the band's frontman since the group was formed in 1985, had not toured with Jane Addiction's original lineup since 2010.

The "Imminent Redemption" tour kicked off in early August and was expected to cap off in Los Angeles, Calif. in October.

Fans who purchased tickets for cancelled dates will receive refunds, Jane’s Addiction said, though those who bought from a third-party resale site will need to reach out to the retailer directly.

With files from The Associated Press