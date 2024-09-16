3 men, teenage boy charged in Etobicoke carjacking attempt

Four people, including a teenage boy, are each facing a slew of charges after allegedly taking a male’s keys at gunpoint at a financial institution and stealing his vehicle.

The carjacking happened on Sept. 15 near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27.

Toronto said that a male was at a bank when he was approached by three masked suspects, one of whom pointed a handgun at him and demanded that he hand over his keys.

Investigators said that an altercation ensued that resulted in the victim being struck in the head with a handgun.

Police said that he was able to “fight off” the suspects who then fled back to their vehicle and drove off.

“The victim called 9-1-1 and was able to provide information on the suspect vehicles' direction of travel. Division 23 officers responded quickly and were able to locate and stop the vehicle,” Toronto Police Service said in a news release.

Three males and a male youth were arrested.

A search resulted in the seizure of a firearm and a replica firearm, police said.

Amidullah Baluch, 25, of Toronto, was charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and assault with a weapon.

Joel Cowan, 19, of Whitby, was charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

Isaiah Vandeberg, 18, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its unauthorized, possession of a firearm while prohibited, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and carry concealed weapon.

A 16-year-old boy from Toronto, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and fail to comply with disposition.

The accused were all scheduled to appear in bail court on Sept. 15.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.