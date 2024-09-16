Ontario MPP says OHIP coverage for prostate cancer testing will save lives

An Ontario politician is renewing calls on the government to cover the cost of “lifesaving” prostate-specific antigen testing for all residents under the provincial health plan.

NDP MPP Wayne Gates held a news conference on Monday to reintroduce a motion asking the Ford government to cover the cost of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests through the Ontario Health Insurance Program (OHIP) when referred by a healthcare provider.

“We know that early detection can save lives. In fact, when detected early, nearly 100 per cent of the men with the disease will survive five years or longer,” Gates told reporters on Monday. “That’s why we are working so hard to pass the motion to pass my motion to have OHIP cover the cost of the PSA testing when referred to by a health care provider. This is common sense.”

Ontario is one of the only provinces in the country that does not have the test available for free through a provincial health plan. In Ontario, it costs about $42.50 to take the test.

Gates has been pushing to have his motion passed but it was turned down several times. He previously introduced his motion in 2019, 2020, and 2023. Gates renewed his calls on Monday in light of September being Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

In 2024, an estimated 27,900 men in Canada and 10,500 men in Ontario are expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 5,000 men are expected to die of the disease, a news release issued by Gates said on Monday.

Dr. Stuart Edmonds, with the Canadian Cancer Society, joined Gates at the news conference on Monday to urge the government to move forward with the motion, saying the cost deters patients from taking the test and makes doctors reluctant to recommend it.

“We are asking Ontario to provide asymptomatic men free, low barrier and accessible options to get a PSA test, the current best tool in our toolbox,” he said. “Diagnosing and treating prostate cancer early comes with a close to 100 per cent five-year survival rate. It’s the right thing to do especially as we see the growing burden of cancer in Ontario.”

“It is a commonsense solution. One that is cost-friendly to the Ontario government.”

He added that the test is a crucial first step to understanding prostate health and whether it needs to be followed up with further diagnostics. He added a number of provinces that previously did not have the test covered had switched over due to changing evidence.

Anthony Dixon, an Ontario-based emergency room doctor who has prostate cancer, told reporters at the news conference that screening is one of the most vital steps to dealing with the illness.

“The discussion with the physician shouldn’t be able whether you can afford the test or not. It should be about whether you need the test or not,” he said. “I urge the Ontario provincial government to cover the cost of PSA testing so that men don’t have to die because they have $40 in their back pocket.”

CTV News Toronto reached out to the Ontario Ministry of Health on Monday morning regarding the issue but has not received a response.