Youth killed in overnight shooting in Scarborough: police

A youth has died of his injuries after being shot overnight in the Oakridge area in Scarborough.

Toronto police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of Cataraqui Crescent and Warden Avenue, north of Danforth Road, shortly after 1 a.m.

Paramedics rushed a male victim to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation now.

There is no suspect information so far.