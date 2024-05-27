TORONTO
Toronto

    • Youth killed in overnight shooting in Scarborough: police

    FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    A youth has died of his injuries after being shot overnight in the Oakridge area in Scarborough.

    Toronto police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of Cataraqui Crescent and Warden Avenue, north of Danforth Road, shortly after 1 a.m.

    Paramedics rushed a male victim to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    The homicide unit has taken over the investigation now.

    There is no suspect information so far.

