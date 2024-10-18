Ontario mayors ask for mental-health law reviews in wake of opioid, encampment crisis
Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted to drugs and live on the streets.
The organization that represents 29 mayors of cities with more than 100,000 people say they are taking no position on treatment given without consent — a practice British Columbia's government recently committed to expanding.
But they say they want to spark a discussion with the provincial government, noting homelessness has risen across Ontario since the COVID-19 pandemic, in communities big and small.
Encampments have popped up in recent years throughout the province, while the cost of both purchasing and renting housing has increased significantly.
Toxic overdose deaths are also up, and the mayors are demanding immediate action from both the province and the federal government.
Last year, nearly 2,600 Ontarians died due to opioids, a 50 per cent increase from 2019, with fentanyl and its derivatives especially affecting users in the homeless population.
“For those suffering from mental health and addictions in this province, there are not proper facilities that have capacity to give everyone who requires the care they need to get that care in a timely manner,” said Josh Morgan, the mayor of London, Ont .
“That is an absolute crisis across this province and something that we know we need the government to move on.”
The mayors said Friday they would like the province to "urgently review" two laws, the Mental Health Act and the Health Care Consent Act, which allow for short periods of involuntary hospital admissions.
"The scope of the mental-health crisis that we've seen and how widespread it is was never necessarily contemplated when those acts were written," Morgan said.
"So our ask to immediately review and update those acts in consultation with proper medical and health-care professionals, as well as municipalities and those impacted by the challenges faced on our streets, is a reasonable ask — to say, 'Is that sort of treatment, or compulsory, or however you want to call it, mandatory treatment, the right thing to do?'"
Neither Health Minister Sylvia Jones nor Associate Minister of Mental Health Michael Tibollo has ruled out expanding involuntary treatment, but both say they prefer treatment to be voluntary.
They have also both said they are working on increasing the number of treatment beds.
In its upcoming legislative sitting, Premier Doug Ford's government promised to legislate new rules to eliminate 10 existing supervised consumption sites that are within 200 metres of schools and daycares, and do away with needle exchange programs.
Instead, the province has said it will shift to an abstinence-based model, with plans to launch new "homelessness and addiction recovery treatment hubs" next year, plus create 375 highly supportive housing units at a cost of $378 million.
The province's fundamental shift has sparked outrage among homeless people, advocates and health-care workers.
Alex Nuttall, the mayor of Barrie, Ont., was among several city leaders who were calling on mayors to take a collective position and outright ask for mandatory involuntary treatment laws from the province.
He said he's happy with their softened position.
"When I sit there and make calls for the city of Barrie asking for more mandatory treatment and rehabilitation, I don't know what those lines look like in terms of where those lines need to be created, what the pathways are into it, what the pathways are out of it,” he said Friday.
"And what you're seeing here in this motion is a call for the provincial government to determine whether they need to strengthen what already exists in terms of mandatory care in this province."
Encampments and open drug use have become a huge issue for the mayors, who launched a "solve the crisis" campaign earlier this year to spur the province to do more to help homeless people and beleaguered businesses.
There are 1,400 encampments across Ontario, the mayors say.
Among other asks, the mayors would like to see both provincial and federal governments join any court cases that may end up restricting the ability of municipalities to regulate and prohibit encampments.
They are calling for a vast expansion of residential and community-based treatment programs. The mayors also want reforms to the justice system to allow for referrals to rehabilitation centers for some offenses rather than punitive measures such as incarceration.
They also want the federal government to spend the $250 million for municipalities it announced in the spring, as part of a promised national encampment strategy.
Cam Guthrie, the mayor of Guelph, Ont., said he is exasperated and fed up.
“We have an encampment and opioid addictions and mental-health crisis in our province and we should not be at another podium again asking for help,” he said.
“So we need the help of the province and we need it urgently, we need it now.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Millions of Cubans lose power after national grid fails
Cuba plunged into a countrywide blackout on Friday after one of the island's major power plants failed and caused the national electrical grid to shut down, its energy ministry said.
Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween
If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
Toronto to swiftly 'limit activity' near Rogers Centre during Taylor Swift's 6 concerts
Taylor Swift is coming to Toronto and the city is working to shake off its gridlock problems by implementing a '"limited activity zone' around the Rogers Centre during the two-week period when she is scheduled to play six sold-out shows.
Ticketmaster users to be credited for hidden fees in $6M Canadian settlement
Canadian music and sports fans could soon receive Ticketmaster credits after a settlement was reached in a class-action lawsuit.
Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt
While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, US paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.
Cabinet minister who is quitting voices confidence in Trudeau
One of four Canadian cabinet members who are stepping down said on Friday that he has confidence in Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he played down polls predicting the Liberals will badly lose in the next election.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
SAQ launches surprise Friday afternoon strike; 10 Montreal locations remain open
If you were hoping to buy a bottle of Pinot Grigio to kick off the weekend in Quebec, you're not going to be happy.
-
Woman, 40, in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Cremazie Boulevard
Police say a woman in her 40s is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Friday afternoon.
-
Residents displaced by August water main break face uncertainty as repairs drag on
Several Montreal residents are still unable to return home two months after a massive water main burst flooded streets and apartment buildings in Ville-Marie.
Ottawa
-
There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween
If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
-
Here's what you need to know about COVID, flu and RSV vaccines in Ottawa this fall
Ottawa Public Health is urging all residents to protect themselves against the flu and COVID this fall and winter. Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist Jordan Clark spoke with CTV Morning Live about what you need to know about the COVID shot, flu shot and RSV protection this fall.
-
Rare October heatwave extending summer feelings in Ottawa
The national capital region will be basking in the fall sun over the coming days, with near summer-like temperatures in the forecast.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins men’s clothing store celebrates 105 years in business
Businesses come and go but there is one in Timmins that has stood the test of time: Steinberg and Mahn in Timmins.
-
Sudbury police investigate serious downtown assault
Greater Sudbury Police are looking for witnesses and video of an assault that took place late Thursday evening or early Friday morning at the intersection of Cedar and Young streets downtown.
-
Northern Ontario doctor named Family Physician of the Year
A northern Ontario doctor has been named Family Physician of the Year. The award is the highest honour a doctor can receive from the Ontario College of Family Physicians.
Kitchener
-
Forensic pathologist testifies at second-degree murder trail of Erick Buhr
Viola Erb died as a result of “external neck compression and blunt force head trauma,” the forensic pathologist who conducted her autopsy told court on Friday.
-
Guelph, Ont. toddler finally gets desperately needed live liver transplant
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
-
Ontario mayors ask for mental-health law reviews in wake of opioid, encampment crisis
Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted to drugs and live on the streets.
London
-
Witness described frightening details at bush party shooting trial
Isabella Restrepo resumed with her testimony on Friday, telling the jury the frightening details surrounding the shooting death that took place at a bush party for young people off of Pack Road in south London on July 30, 2021.
-
Teen arrested following south-end robbery, police seek two more suspects
A robbery investigation by London police has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old boy.
-
Ontario mayors ask for mental-health law reviews in wake of opioid, encampment crisis
Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted to drugs and live on the streets.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex first responders learn how to rescue large animals
First responders from across Essex County spent their Friday learning how to rescue large animals in the event of an emergency.
-
Distracted driving deaths on the rise: OPP
Essex County OPP say it’s not a new request, but reducing distracted driving remains important as the problem persists.
-
Chatham doctor charged with sex-related offences involving minor
A Chatham-Kent doctor is facing several sex-related charges involving a minor.
Barrie
-
Barrie's photo radar cameras have moved: Here's where you'll find them
The City of Barrie relocated its two automated speed enforcement cameras to help deter motorists from poor driving behaviours in school zones.
-
Ontario mayors called on province and Ottawa to tackle homelessness crisis
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall and 28 other mayors from across the province convened at the Ontario Big City Mayors meeting in Markham on Friday, calling on higher levels of government to tackle the homelessness crisis now.
-
Victim's family addresses driver guilty of fatal crash with emotional statements
A man found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in 2021 heard from the victim’s family in a Barrie courtroom on Friday ahead of his sentencing.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba health-care support workers ratify new deal
Health-care support workers in Manitoba have officially ratified a new deal agreed to earlier this month.
-
'Very shocked': Recently released mink caught in snare trap, Manitoba animal rescue says
An animal rescue group in Manitoba is warning the public after an animal it recently released into the wild was caught in an illegal trap.
-
New film chronicles Mennonite history in Manitoba
A made in Manitoba movie is shedding light on the historical origins of the province's Mennonite population.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will elect a new mayor for the first time in 12 years Saturday
When municipal elections go ahead on Saturday, Halifax will elect a new mayor for the first time in 12-years.
-
RCMP investigating 2 deaths in Enfield, N.S.
The RCMP Criminal Investigation Division is investigating two suspicious deaths in Enfield, N.S.
-
Food insecurity doesn’t take a holiday: Food banks across the Maritimes prepare for the upcoming season
Food insecurity is a constant problem across the Maritimes and food banks are preparing their shelves for the high demand they expect to see during the holidays.
N.L.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
Edmonton
-
'This is a huge mistake': Bill 20 rules on local political parties revealed
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded – and they don't like what they see.
-
Suspect in custody after standoff in Alberta city that saw shots fired at officers
One person is in custody after a standoff in Camrose, Alta. that lasted nearly 18 hours.
-
Oilers 'have to elevate' play in rematch from NHL playoffs with Stars
The Edmonton Oilers have often faced big battles in Big D in recent years, but Saturday's game could have more bite than usual.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING SAIT death investigation sees police release photos of unknown man
Calgary police have released photos of a man they want to speak with as part of an investigation into a death at SAIT.
-
Attempted purse snatching at CrossIron Mills sees victim bear sprayed
RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery at CrossIron Mills mall that saw the victim bear sprayed.
-
Police seek public assistance identifying suspect in drug store thefts
Calgary police are asking for public assistance to help them identify a suspect they believe was involved in a series of drug store thefts.
Regina
-
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
-
Sask. man dies in highway collision between semi and SUV near Chamberlain
A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Clean up of fatal Sask. collision, derailment expected to take weeks, CN says
Cleanup and removal of the locomotive and around 20 cars that derailed following a fatal collision with a tractor near Gerald, Sask. is expected to take weeks, CN Rail says.
Saskatoon
-
'The shelter should be moved': Mark Arcand changes tone on shelter after election to third term as STC chief
Mark Arcand was re-elected to a third term as Tribal Chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC).
-
Saskatoon police ask for help tracking down person of interest in sexual assault investigation
Saskatoon police are asking the public for help tracking down a person of interest in an ongoing aggravated and sexual assault investigation.
-
'I’ve to chase roaches every night': Saskatoon tenant complains of insect in subsidized building
James Rumball has been living at the Riversdale building on Avenue B for six years, and during that time, he says he's dealt with various infestations.
Vancouver
-
Man detained after 'possible arson' in Surrey, police say
Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating a "possible arson" in the city's Newton neighbourhood Friday.
-
B.C. family makes heartfelt plea in son's 2006 disappearance
A British Columbia family is pleading for information about the disappearance of their son, who was 22 years old when he vanished from Kelowna 18 years ago.
-
B.C. Lions look to reset against league-leading Montreal Alouettes
Vernon Adams Jr. has watched the B.C. Lions' struggles from a unique vantage point. And the quarterback's assessment of what's plagued the team is simple.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. faces a rain-soaked election day after a campaign drenched in negativity
British Columbians go to the polls on Saturday after a too-close-to-call campaign that saw David Eby's New Democrats and John Rustad's B.C. Conservatives tangle over housing, health care and the overdose crisis — as well as plastic straws and a billionaire's billboards.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in deadly stabbing in Duncan, B.C.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
-
B.C. family makes heartfelt plea in son's 2006 disappearance
A British Columbia family is pleading for information about the disappearance of their son, who was 22 years old when he vanished from Kelowna 18 years ago.