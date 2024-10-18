TORONTO
Toronto

    • Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school

    Police inspect a broken window at Bais Chaya Mushka elementary school Saturday October 12, 2024. The Jewish girls' school was shot at for the second time this year on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews. Police inspect a broken window at Bais Chaya Mushka elementary school Saturday October 12, 2024. The Jewish girls' school was shot at for the second time this year on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews.
    One man and a male youth are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls school last weekend.

    On Oct. 12, a Saturday, gunfire rang out outside Bais Chaya Mushka elementary school, in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West, at around 4 a.m.

    No injuries were reported as a result.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come...

