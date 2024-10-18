TORONTO
    Five suspects arrested after female youth sexually assaulted in Vaughan

    Norwood Avenue and Jane Street in Vaughan, Ont. are seen in this image from Oct. 8. Norwood Avenue and Jane Street in Vaughan, Ont. are seen in this image from Oct. 8.
    Police say five suspects from Hamilton are facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a female youth in Vaughan earlier this month.

    On Oct. 6, just before 1 a.m., police were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street for a report of a sexual assault.

    It’s alleged that a female youth was approached by a group of five males who she did not know. The suspects then brought the victim to a secondary location where they sexually assaulted her, police say.

    Although the incident took place across the street from Canada’s Wonderland, police previously said there was no connection to the theme park.

    Police issued a news release about the assault two days after it occurred, describing the suspects as male and between the ages of 15 and 18. 

    In an update Friday, York Regional Police (YRP) announced that the five suspects had been arrested. YRP Const. James Dickson told CP24 that all of the accused are from Hamilton, with three of them being 15 years old and two of them being 14.

    “York Regional Police extends our thanks to the members of the community and media who assisted with this investigation and cooperated with our officers,” they said in a news release.

    Police told CTV News Toronto that the suspects were charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault - party to offence with another person.

    The suspects cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

