Anthony Stolarz relishing crease chance with Maple Leafs: 'You want to be the guy'

Anthony Stolarz saw an opportunity this summer in free agency.

When fellow Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll went down injured ahead of the team's regular-season opener, another chance materialized quicker than expected.

“It's the reason why you play the game,” Stolarz said. “You want to be the guy.”

The 30-year-old has been exactly that so far with Toronto , starting three of the team's four games to lift the curtain on the 2024-25 schedule as his crease partner works back from a groin issue.

Stolarz played second fiddle most of his NHL career, including stints behind John Gibson with the Anaheim Ducks and Sergei Bobrovsky with the Florida Panthers. The hulking netminder from Edison, NJ, had sprinkled just 108 regular-season appearances across parts of seven seasons before inking a two-year, US$5-million deal to come to Toronto in July.

“I’ve been behind some pretty good goalies,” said the six-foot-six, 243-pound Stolarz. "I knew what to expect going in."

The situation he found in Toronto appeared more fluid. The Leafs had Woll, who's been cut down by various injuries, including a high ankle sprain last season, and his 43 combined games of NHL experience, but were moving on from Ilya Samsonov.

There was a clear chance to grab the kidneys. The season's still young, but Stolarz has taken full advantage with the New York Rangers set to visit Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

“You want to try and make the most of it,” Stolarz said. "But at the same time, I've learned that when you're not in the net, you also have to be a good, supportive teammate.

“I pride myself a lot in that as well.”

He can certainly take pride in his numbers to date.

Stolarz is 2-1-0 with a .940 save percentage and a 1.70 goals-against average. The only loss was perhaps his best performance — a 1-0 defeat in Montreal on opening night when Canadiens opposite Sam Montembeault made 48 saves.

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the 45th pick at the 2012 NHL draft, Stolarz's career numbers — 45-32-9 record, .916 save percentage, 2.65 GAA — have also been solid.

It's all been about opportunity.

“That was probably the most important thing for me,” he said of the decision to sign with the Leafs. “Try to make a name for myself and try to get as many starts as I can.”

First-year head coach Craig Berube was with the Flyers when Stolarz was part of the organization as a youngster.

“Big in net with his size, real calm demeanour,” Berube said. "He's making the saves he's supposed to make, and he's fighting in traffic."

Stolarz won the Cup with the Panthers in June backing up Bobrovsky. Apart from playing the role of friend and teammate, he was a sponge around the two-time Vezina Trophy winner.

“Attention to detail like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Stolarz said. “The way he takes care of his body off the ice, the amount of work he puts in on the ice, his edge work, his tracking — everything.”

Toronto forward Max Domi played junior alongside Stolarz with the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights more than a decade ago.

“I know what he’s capable of,” Domi said. “He’s showing everyone else.”

Stolarz didn't expect this much action this quickly. His life as a backup taught him to stay ready.

“When you do get an opportunity, just try and make the most of it,” he said. "That's what I'm trying to do here."

Getting closer

Woll practiced for the first time since the start of the regular season Friday as he continues to recover from that groin problem.

The 26-year-old is 21-13-1 with a .912 save percentage and 2.76 GAA in his 36 career regular-season games to go along with appearances in seven playoff contests.

“Any time you get injured — whether it's a very big injury, a very small injury — there is that initial emotion that's a little bit of frustration, a bit of disappointment,” Woll said. "You let that come for a bit and then you focus on what you can control.

"I've been focused on doing everything I could possible do to get back to 100 per cent as soon as I can and help this team."

Staying sharp

Berube wasn't thrilled with his team's showing for stretches of Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Toronto built a 5-0 lead through 40 minutes, but took its foot off the gas in the third before the coach burned his timeout to get a message across.

Berube also paused practice a few times this week to make similar points.

“We don’t want to get complacent,” he said. “It’s just execution.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024