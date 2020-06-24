TORONTO -- A 47-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a luring investigation involving a 17-year-old girl.

York Regional Police say that members of their human trafficking unit began an investigation in November after a “concerned parent” contracted them about text messages that she had found on her daughter’s phone “regarding exchanging sex for money.”

Police say that officers were able to determine that the victim met the suspect online and that he then “persuaded her to meet in person to exchange sex for money” on multiple occasions.

Shane Suman, 47, was arrested in Toronto on Wednesday.

He is facing six charges, including luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication.

Police say that they are releasing an image of the suspect in the event that there are other victims out there.

He also goes by the name “Rico,” according to police.