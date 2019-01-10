

CTV News Toronto





Three people, including a police officer, have been taken to hospital with varying injuries following a crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan.

The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway, near Jane Street, sometime before noon.

York Regional Police said one of its cruisers was involved in the crash. The male officer suffered only minor injuries.

Two other people in another vehicle were also injured. One is believed to be in serious condition, while the second victim’s injuries are not yet known.

One of the people injured was seated in the back of the police cruiser at the time of the crash, a source told CP24. That person needed to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews.

All three victims have been taken to hospital for treatment, police confirm.

Video from the scene shows the YRP cruiser with damage to its back end and a second vehicle, a black SUV, with front-end damage.

Ontario Provincial Police also responded to the scene and are now conducting the investigation.

All westbound lanes of Highway 407 have been blocked at Jane Street.