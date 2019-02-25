Woman transported to hospital after daylight shooting in Brampton
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 2:14PM EST
A woman has been transported to a trauma centre after a daylight shooting in Brampton on Monday.
The incident took place in the area of Goreway Drive and Yorkland Boulevard, near Humberwest Parkway, around noon.
The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Peel paramedics said.
Police have not provided any information about possible suspects or the circumstances of the shooting.