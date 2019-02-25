

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been transported to a trauma centre after a daylight shooting in Brampton on Monday.

The incident took place in the area of Goreway Drive and Yorkland Boulevard, near Humberwest Parkway, around noon.

The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Peel paramedics said.

Police have not provided any information about possible suspects or the circumstances of the shooting.