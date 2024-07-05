TORONTO
Woman taken to hospital with critical injuries after Brampton fire

An ambulance is seen in this undated photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
A Woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fire in Brampton late last night.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Queen Street East, between Chapel Street and Maine Street South, around 11:51 p.m.

One woman was removed from the building after crews arrived, police said.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported the woman to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The fire started on a second floor unit of the building, police said.

The cause is not yet clear, however police say the fire is not considered suspicious at the moment.

The fire marshal had been called into investigate.

