Arrests made in deadly daylight stabbing at Toronto subway station: police

Two arrests have been made in connection with a deadly daylight stabbing at a subway station in Toronto last week, police say.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the bus bay area of Jane Station, located near Jane and Bloor streets.

According to police, an argument broke out between a suspect and another man on a TTC bus and the altercation continued after the two exited the bus at Jane Station.

Police say the two males were involved in a physical altercation and during the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim, who has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Rumble.

Rumble was taken to hospital for treatment but later died.

Police previously said that the suspect fled the area on foot with an unknown female.

On Friday, investigators confirmed that the two individuals have now been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide. They were taken into custody on Thursday with the assistance of Waterloo Regional Police, investigators said.

Tefai Silva Opoku-Boadu, 22, of Kitchener, has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Mackenzie Hargrave, a 19-year-old Warminster resident, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. She is also scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the fatal stabbing to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.