Two Toronto councillors propose action plan to tackle increasing rat infestations
Two Toronto city councillors are asking for staff to develop a rats reduction strategy to deal with infestations by late half of next year — but some say the problem needs immediate action.
“We see them running around. It’s disgusting,” said Liza Lukashevsky, owner of The Nut House near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue.
She said while the problem has been ongoing for eight to 10 years, it’s become worse because of increased construction in the area and the number of people littering food on the sidewalk.
“You see them late at night crossing the street running around on the sidewalks, burying into the sides of stores trying to get in, and a lot of residents especially near the construction sites are getting rats that are literally jumping around frolicking in their yards.”
Davenport City Councillor Alejandra Bravo told CTV News Toronto said she is getting more calls about rodents, but the issue is really a city-wide problem.
Along with Etobicoke-Lakeshore City Councillor Amber Morley — the pair are proposing the city develop the plan.
Bravo said as more housing is built and with warmer winters on the horizon from climate change, we’ll be seeing even more rats, and there are several ways to tackle the issue.
“One of them can be construction management so you’re going to have to have a plan for the rats that are released in to the world,” she said. “It’s really about getting ahead of the situation.”
Bravo it’s also a priority to update animal services responses when it comes to dead rats, food and waste storage and disposal practices, and deal with aging infrastructure because they can create breeding grounds.
Lukashevsky is managing by having exterminators and keeping everything super clean. She said a city plan is good, but action is needed as soon as possible
“We really don’t need a year of people being consulted because it’s pretty easy how you deal with the situation, people have been dealing with rats for thousands of years.”
Orkin Canada said it receives more calls when developments begins, and there is a prevention piece to solving the problem because traps can go in before digging, but agrees the strategy must go beyond construction.
“What’s happening with homeless camps, what’s happening with protest camps, what’s happening with residents who leave garbage bags two to three days out prior to pick. What about businesses with overflowing garbage dumpsters?,” technical director said Sean Rollo.
Without a city plan — the business improvement areas (BIAs) in Bloorcourt and Bloordale are also trying to ahead of the rats. Inspired by a program on Queen West, they installed around 100 rat traps.
“Anecdotally {getting} a lot of thank yous,” said Meg Marshall who speaks for the two BIAs.
“It’s really a program that a lot of small businesses do appreciate it, and it just adds value to creating safe public streets for people to come and enjoy.”
Bravo said big cities like New York and Washington have plans, and Ottawa and Peel Region also have program and it’s important Toronto have a plan too.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Britain's Labour on track for landslide victory, exit poll suggests, amid anger with Conservatives
Britain's Labour Party headed for a landslide victory in a parliamentary election on Thursday, an exit poll suggested, as voters punished the governing Conservatives after 14 years of economic and political upheaval.
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
'Talks have broken down': Union not hopeful deal will be reached with LCBO as deadline nears
With a few hours left before the strike deadline, the union representing tens of thousands of LCBO employees says it is not hopeful that a deal will be reached.
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
Victoria and David Beckham recreate their wedding day photos 25 years later
The British power couple got hitched in 1999, fusing the worlds of fashion and football forever. While their marriage has endured 25 years later, the pair have come to regret some of the minor details of their big day.
Son asks court to sell B.C. home he co-owns with his mother, despite her objections
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
Hurricane Beryl churns toward Mexico after leaving destruction in Jamaica and eastern Caribbean
After leaving a trail of destruction across the eastern Caribbean and at least nine people dead, Hurricane Beryl weakened as it chugged over open water toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, going from the earliest Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic to Category 2 by the afternoon.
Montreal MP, Jewish group condemn antisemitic poster telling him to 'get out of Canada'
A Montreal MP is speaking out after he was the target of a poster loaded with antisemitic references that he says is offensive to the entire Jewish community.
Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep and plans to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m.
U.S. President Joe Biden told Democratic governors during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday that part of his plan going forward is to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m. so that he can get more sleep, according to three sources briefed on his comments.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Fire department says inspectors were refused access to do safety check at McGill pro-Palestinian encampment
The Montreal fire service said its inspectors were refused access to do a safety check at the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University on Thursday.
-
Quebec asks Supreme Court judge to recuse himself on Bill 21 case
In the wake of the legal challenge to Bill 21 on the secular nature of the State, Quebec Attorney General Simon Jolin-Barrette has asked Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal to recuse himself, fearing that he "does not have the impartiality required to hear this case."
-
Facebook phishing scam locks Grammy award-winning musician out of account
Grammy award-winning musician Jennifer Gasoi said being locked out of her Facebook page, thanks to a phishing scam, is affecting her ability to do her work and connect with her fans.
Ottawa
-
Patricia Boal named anchor of CTV News at Six
Veteran broadcaster Patricia Boal has been named anchor of CTV News at Six, CTV News Ottawa announced Thursday.
-
Dr. Brian Nadler suing Hawkesbury Hospital
Dr. Brian Nadler, who has been acquitted of four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors is now suing the hospital where he worked at the time of his arrest.
-
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
Northern Ontario
-
Full fuel tank was dangling from transport on Hwy. 17, northern Ont. police say
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged after police noticed something dangling underneath the vehicle.
-
Drug trafficking suspects charged with armed home invasion in Sudbury
One suspect from Sudbury and two from southern Ontario have been charged after a group of masked people broke into a home on Colonial Court early Wednesday morning.
-
'Talks have broken down': Union not hopeful deal will be reached with LCBO as deadline nears
With a few hours left before the strike deadline, the union representing tens of thousands of LCBO employees says it is not hopeful that a deal will be reached.
Kitchener
-
WWE superstar surprises Guelph, Ont. fan who didn’t have accessible seat
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
-
'Talks have broken down': Union not hopeful deal will be reached with LCBO as deadline nears
With a few hours left before the strike deadline, the union representing tens of thousands of LCBO employees says it is not hopeful that a deal will be reached.
-
Cambridge senior living in flood-damaged apartment gets help from Good Samaritan
A Good Samaritan is stepping up to help a senior after his Cambridge apartment flooded, destroying most of his belongings.
London
-
Murder involving two youths shocks Huron County community
A tight-knit Huron County community remains in disbelief after learning a 13-year-old local boy has been charged with first-degree murder. The age of the accused, confirmed by the court, has sent shockwaves through the village of Holmesville.
-
Roads reopened following fatal collision in East Zorra-Tavistock
Early this morning, Oxford OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision in East Zorra-Tavistock that claimed one life, and sent two to hospital.
-
Missing child located in nearby swimming pool without vitals
Sarnia Police Services responded to a call about a missing child on Wednesday afternoon, last seen at a residence in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Rutherglen Drive.
Windsor
-
'Frustration at the ultimate level': Riverside couple to uproot landscaping following 50 complaints from one resident
Disappointment lingers over the property of a Riverside couple that was told to remove landscaping from their front lawn after a resident complained that it doesn’t conform to the city’s public right-of-way encroachment bylaws.
-
Chatham-Kent Barnstormers hit the ground running in debut season
The Chatham-Kent Barnstormers have been swinging for the fences in their debut season – and the community appears to be behind them.
-
31 fatal collisions involving commercial vehicles on OPP-patrolled roads this year
Commercial vehicles have been involved in 31 fatal collisions so far this year. OPP said 20 per cent of those fatal collisions involved transport trucks.
Barrie
-
New details released after body found near Highway 400 ramp in Barrie
Police say the death of a man found in a grassy area near a Highway 400 ramp in Barrie late last month is not considered suspicious.
-
SIU invokes mandate into Springwater Township fatal crash
The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal crash in Springwater Township.
-
Rash of thefts from Barrie store under investigation
Barrie Police Services is asking for the public’s help locating a man believed to be responsible for a series of thefts.
Winnipeg
-
West St. Paul home a total loss after massive fire
A West St. Paul home is a total loss after it went up in flames Thursday.
-
Unveiling of Chief Peguis monument facing delays
The creation of a monument that will honour Chief Peguis and the 1817 treaty he signed is facing delays.
-
'It’s unsafe for everyone': Violent crime rates rising around HSC
The MNU took to social media demanding action over a rise of crime in the West Alexander neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
'Shelter in place' order lifted in Fredericton, man arrested
A shelter in place order issued in Fredericton Thursday has been lifted.
-
Possible shark sighting temporarily closes popular Maritime beach
A suspected shark sighting caused a popular Nova Scotia beach to close temporarily Thursday.
-
Portuguese man o' war seen on coastal beaches: Nova Scotia Parks
Nova Scotia Parks says Portuguese man o' war have been spotted on Atlantic coastal beaches recently.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
-
Evacuation order lifted in central Labrador after wildfires forced them to flee
There was relief in central Labrador Wednesday night as officials lifted a wildfire evacuation order, allowing people to return to their homes in Churchill Falls two weeks after they were asked to flee.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador fishers say commercial cod fishery should not reopen
The union representing inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador is calling on the federal government to reverse its recent decision to reopen the commercial Northern cod fishery.
Edmonton
-
84-year-old Alberta man charged in shooting of teen denied bail
The senior accused of shooting a St. Albert teen has been denied bail.
-
Wildfire risk 'really high' in the coming days but province says it's ready
Hot, dry weather is in the forecast for Alberta next week, which could see the risk for wildfires increase.
-
Wildfire burns out of control near Suncor's Firebag oilsands site
A wildfire burning out of control in northern Alberta on Thursday prompted Suncor Energy Inc. to withdraw all non-essential workers from its Firebag oilsands site.
Calgary
-
Calgary no longer under state of local emergency, outdoor water restrictions remain
Calgary is no longer under a state of local emergency.
-
'Incredibly concerning': Calgary taekwondo instructor facing child pornography charges
A Calgary taekwondo instructor is facing child pornography charges.
-
Charges laid in deadly Shawnessy hotel shooting: Calgary police
Calgary police say charges have been laid in a shooting death inside a southeast hotel.
Regina
-
Sask. files injunction in light of federal carbon tax dispute
The Government of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction in light of the federal government sending the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after the province’s bank account, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.
-
Construction projects progress in Regina, traffic closures expected
Those in Regina can expect traffic closures over the next several weeks as the City of Regina makes progress on two major construction projects.
-
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
Saskatoon
-
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
-
Saskatoon man survives three-storey fall from downtown building
A Saskatoon man is recovering in hospital after falling three storeys off the roof of a downtown building on Canada Day.
-
Saskatoon city councillor's leadership at private Christian school revealed in leaked document
A leaked document reveals a Saskatoon city councillor's involvement at a private Christian school embroiled in abuse allegations.
Vancouver
-
Man in his 20s dead after diving accident in Lynn Canyon: RCMP
A man in his 20s died Wednesday after diving from Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon, according to authorities.
-
'Absolutely un-Canadian': Pro-Palestinian protest at Israel vs. Canada softball game
It was supposed to be a fun day of softball in Surrey, with 42 women's teams from around the world taking part in the 2024 Canada Cup.
-
Man shot, 2 cars burned in suspected gang incident in Kamloops
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seize 20 guns, thousands of bullets, 4.5 kg of cocaine from Greater Victoria home
A Greater Victoria man has been arrested and released from custody after police seized several guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and four and a half kilograms of cocaine from a home in Langford, B.C., last week.
-
Cluster of earthquakes off B.C. coast 'business as usual,' seismologist says
A British Columbia seismologist says there's nothing dangerous or unusual about a recent flurry of earthquake activity off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Man in his 20s dead after diving accident in Lynn Canyon: RCMP
A man in his 20s died Wednesday after diving from Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon, according to authorities.