'A disturbing event:' Woman and child carjacked outside Mississauga shopping plaza

Three suspects are at-large after a woman and her child were carjacked in Mississauga on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Heartland Town Centre, near Britannia Road West and Silken Laumann Way, west of Mavis Road.

Speaking with CP24’s Steve Ryan outside Peel Regional Police (PRP) Headquarters on Thursday morning, Const. Moulika Sharma said that they were contacted shortly before 7 p.m. for reports of a carjacking in that area.

Sharma said two suspects approached a woman as she was accessing her white BMW and fled the scene in it. She said that the victim was with her child at the time of the incident.

A third suspect drove away in a black sedan, Sharma said.

Paramedics attended the scene and medically cleared the victim, she noted, adding that no injuries have been reported at this time.

So far, police have not released detailed descriptions of the suspects.

Peel Regional Police’s Central Robbery Bureau is investigating.

“I understand that this is a disturbing event for our community and we would just want to ensure to our community that we are working doing our best to determine what happened during the incident and we are trying to figure out who are those suspects,” said Sharma.

Const. Moulika Sharma of Peel Regional Police

Anyone with further information or video footage of this incident is asked to contact PRP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.