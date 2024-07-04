TORONTO
Toronto

Police seize loaded gun and $3.5M in drugs after arresting man in Mississauga

Rashid Al-Hasan, 20, is shown in a handout photo. Al-Hasan is facing a combined 11 drug and firearm-related charges. (Peel Regional Police) Rashid Al-Hasan, 20, is shown in a handout photo. Al-Hasan is facing a combined 11 drug and firearm-related charges. (Peel Regional Police)
Share

An investigation into an armed individual in a Mississauga neighbourhood has led to the seizure of drugs that carry an estimated street value of $3.5 million, police say.

Police say that officers were dispatched to Ponytrail and Fieldgate drives, in the vicinity of Bloor Street and Dixie Road, on the afternoon of May 31 after receiving information about an individual with a firearm.

Police say that a suspect was immediately taken into custody at the scene and a search warrant was subsequently executed at a Mississauga residence.

As a result, police seized a total of 117 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of methamphetamines with an estimated street value of $3.5 million.

Police also seized a quantity of Canadian currency and loaded .45 Calibre Glock Handgun with nine rounds of ammunition.

A suspect, identified as 20-year-old Rashid Al-Hasan, is facing a combined 11 drug and firearm-related charges.

Police continue to investigate.

“Our officers will continue to take illicit drugs and guns off the streets and hold these individuals accountable for their actions. We are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact investigators,” Deputy Chief Mark Andrews said in a video update posted by Peel police on Thursday.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News