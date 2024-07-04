Police seize loaded gun and $3.5M in drugs after arresting man in Mississauga
An investigation into an armed individual in a Mississauga neighbourhood has led to the seizure of drugs that carry an estimated street value of $3.5 million, police say.
Police say that officers were dispatched to Ponytrail and Fieldgate drives, in the vicinity of Bloor Street and Dixie Road, on the afternoon of May 31 after receiving information about an individual with a firearm.
Police say that a suspect was immediately taken into custody at the scene and a search warrant was subsequently executed at a Mississauga residence.
As a result, police seized a total of 117 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of methamphetamines with an estimated street value of $3.5 million.
Police also seized a quantity of Canadian currency and loaded .45 Calibre Glock Handgun with nine rounds of ammunition.
A suspect, identified as 20-year-old Rashid Al-Hasan, is facing a combined 11 drug and firearm-related charges.
Police continue to investigate.
“Our officers will continue to take illicit drugs and guns off the streets and hold these individuals accountable for their actions. We are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact investigators,” Deputy Chief Mark Andrews said in a video update posted by Peel police on Thursday.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
How does Canada's lowest hourly minimum wage stack up to the rest of the country?
Hourly minimum wages increased in several Canadian provinces this spring with more on the horizon, which economists say will likely impact workers and businesses differently.
Crocodiles cannot outnumber people in Australian territory where girl was killed, leader says
Crocodile numbers in Australia's Northern Territory must be either maintained or reduced and cannot be allowed to outstrip the human population, the territory's leader said after a 12-year-old girl was killed while swimming.
Possible shark sighting temporarily closes popular Maritime beach
A suspected shark sighting caused a popular Nova Scotia beach to close temporarily Thursday.
Canadian couple 'very frustrated' after WestJet strike, Hurricane Beryl cancels flight home
After 10-plus years as a loyal WestJet traveller, Jennifer Hewitt says she is swearing off the Canadian airline after a series of unforeseen flight cancellations left her and her husband still stranded in Jamaica.
Canada's global reputation suffering under Trudeau, Garneau asserts in autobiography
Former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau says Canada has lost its standing in the world under the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he criticizes as an ill-prepared leader who prioritizes politics and makes big pronouncements without any follow-through.
Police seize loaded gun and $3.5M in drugs after arresting man in Mississauga
An investigation into an armed individual in a Mississauga neighbourhood has led to the seizure of drugs that carry an estimated street value of $3.5 million, police say.
A new U.K. government renews hopes for a free-trade deal with Canada
The major shift in the British political landscape after Thursday's election will likely have little impact on Canada's relationship with its ally across the pond, experts say, though it is reviving hope for a possible free-trade deal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Police operation underway at pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
A police operation is currently underway at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Square Victoria in downtown Montreal.
-
Fire department says inspectors were refused access to do safety check at McGill pro-Palestinian encampment
The Montreal fire service said its inspectors were refused access to do a safety check at the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University on Thursday.
-
Quebec asks Supreme Court judge to recuse himself on Bill 21 case
In the wake of the legal challenge to Bill 21 on the secular nature of the State, Quebec Attorney General Simon Jolin-Barrette has asked Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal to recuse himself, fearing that he "does not have the impartiality required to hear this case."
Ottawa
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
Patricia Boal named anchor of CTV News at Six
Veteran broadcaster Patricia Boal has been named anchor of CTV News at Six, CTV News Ottawa announced Thursday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of July.
Northern Ontario
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
Full fuel tank was dangling from transport on Hwy. 17, northern Ont. police say
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged after police noticed something dangling underneath the vehicle.
-
North Bay police looking into 'possible hate or bias motivated incident' after newly opened Waterfront Canada Place vandalized
North Bay police are investigating after the newly opened North Bay Canada Place on Memorial Drive was defaced with hateful graffiti.
Kitchener
-
Shooting in Woodstock leaves one person dead, another injured
One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area." Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
WWE superstar surprises Guelph, Ont. fan who didn’t have accessible seat
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
London
-
Shooting in Woodstock leaves one person dead, another injured
One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area." Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.
-
'Not your personal racetrack': Driver stopped on Highway 402
According to police, the vehicle was impounded for two weeks and the driver was handed a 30-day license suspension.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
Windsor
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
'Frustration at the ultimate level': Riverside couple to uproot landscaping
Disappointment lingers over the property of a Riverside couple that was told to remove landscaping from their front lawn after a resident complained that it doesn’t conform to the city’s public right-of-way encroachment bylaws.
-
Provincial Road reopens at Walker Road after crash
Windsor police have reopened a busy intersection after a vehicle struck a pole.
Barrie
-
Caledon police laid 884 charges during the Canada Day Week Campaign
Nearly 900 charges were laid in Caledon during Canada Day Week campaign.
-
Bracebridge considers pulling back $10 million hospital funding commitment
The Town of Bracebridge is second-guessing its $10 million funding commitment to Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) after its board voted to proceed with its controversial two-hospital redevelopment proposal.
-
Driver injured in tractor-trailer rollover on ramp to Highway 400
One person is in the hospital following a tractor-trailer rollover on a ramp to Highway 400 late Thursday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Aging, degrading Manitoba Hydro infrastructure could cost billions to upgrade
Manitoba Hydro may needs billions of dollars worth of upgrades for aging infrastructure.
-
Manitoba First Nation identifies missing fishers
The search continues for two missing fishers who never returned home from a hunting trip.
-
West St. Paul home a total loss after massive fire
A West St. Paul home is a total loss after it went up in flames Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Possible shark sighting temporarily closes popular Maritime beach
A suspected shark sighting caused a popular Nova Scotia beach to close temporarily Thursday.
-
'Shelter in place' order lifted in Fredericton, man arrested
A shelter in place order issued in Fredericton Thursday has been lifted.
-
N.S. RCMP arrest man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants
The RCMP has arrested a 36-year-old Wentworth, N.S., man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
-
Evacuation order lifted in central Labrador after wildfires forced them to flee
There was relief in central Labrador Wednesday night as officials lifted a wildfire evacuation order, allowing people to return to their homes in Churchill Falls two weeks after they were asked to flee.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador fishers say commercial cod fishery should not reopen
The union representing inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador is calling on the federal government to reverse its recent decision to reopen the commercial Northern cod fishery.
Edmonton
-
Two firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
-
'He wants to fight': Edmonton family left waiting months for cancer treatment as condition worsens
An Edmonton woman says she's losing hope as her husband has been left waiting for months to see an oncologist after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer this spring.
-
Police seek potential witnesses to Mill Creek Ravine homicide
Edmonton police are releasing photos of a vehicle whose occupants they believe may have seen activity related to a recent homicide in the Mill Creek Ravine.
Calgary
-
Stampede set to bring big bucks to Alberta
Stampede Park opened for a sneak-a-peek Thursday night and launched festivities for the 10-day event, which is expected to bring an economic boost.
-
'Pretty devastated': Calgary small business pleads for return of stolen portable playground
Simon Nash spent days scrambling to clean and collect extra children's play equipment after thieves got away with a custom-made portable playground.
-
'Incredibly concerning': Calgary taekwondo instructor facing child pornography charges
A Calgary taekwondo instructor is facing child pornography charges.
Regina
-
Sask. files injunction in light of federal carbon tax dispute
The Government of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction in light of the federal government sending the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after the province’s bank account, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.
-
Crop development in Sask. falls behind due to recent rainfall
Because of heavy rain and cooler conditions in parts of the province, crop development is falling behind normal for this time of year.
-
Star Blanket Cree Nation celebrates the opening of a new water treatment plant
A water treatment plant nearly a decade in the making is now up and running on the Star Blanket Cree Nation.
Saskatoon
-
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
-
Saskatoon man survives three-storey fall from downtown building
A Saskatoon man is recovering in hospital after falling three storeys off the roof of a downtown building on Canada Day.
-
Saskatoon city councillor's leadership at private Christian school revealed in leaked document
A leaked document reveals a Saskatoon city councillor's involvement at a private Christian school embroiled in abuse allegations.
Vancouver
-
Widower living with toddler at B.C. rest stop desperate for housing
A father living in an RV in B.C.’s Fraser Valley with his toddler for more than a year has become even more desperate to find housing after facing a tragic loss.
-
'Extremely apologetic': Abbotsford fire chief sorry for foam spilled in creek
Cleanup is underway in Abbotsford after spilled firefighting foam ended up in a local creek Wednesday night.
-
Vancouver considers putting housing before mountain views
Vancouver’s magnificent mountain vistas will be front and centre at city hall next week, when councillors will debate whether to ease view protection rules to make room for more construction.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seize 20 guns, thousands of bullets, 4.5 kg of cocaine from Greater Victoria home
A Greater Victoria man has been arrested and released from custody after police seized several guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and four and a half kilograms of cocaine from a home in Langford, B.C., last week.
-
B.C. COVID hospitalizations at highest level since January
It may not be on most people's minds, but COVID-19 is on the rise again in B.C.
-
Cluster of earthquakes off B.C. coast 'business as usual,' seismologist says
A British Columbia seismologist says there's nothing dangerous or unusual about a recent flurry of earthquake activity off the west coast of Vancouver Island.