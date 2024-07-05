14-year-old crashes parents' car, leaves it in flames in a ditch on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say charges are pending after a 14-year-old crashed their parents’ car on Highway 401 in Mississauga and left the car in flames in a ditch.
In a post on social media, police said the 14-year-old and a passenger took the vehicle to go get food. At one point, police said, the underage driver rear-ended a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Mississauga Road.
The parents’ vehicle ended up in a ditch, where it caught fire, police said.
The 14-year-old driver and the other occupant of the vehicle fled the scene but were apprehended by officers.
Minor injuries were reported and police said charges are pending.
NEW Hurricane Beryl makes landfall near Tulum, Mexico as a Category 2 storm
Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Mexico's coast near the resort of Tulum as a Category 2 storm early Friday, whipping trees and knocking out power as it came ashore after leaving a trail of destruction across the eastern Caribbean.
Canada's global reputation suffering under Trudeau, Garneau asserts in autobiography
Former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau says Canada has lost its standing in the world under the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he criticizes as an ill-prepared leader who prioritizes politics and makes big pronouncements without any follow-through.
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
BREAKING Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 6.4 per cent in June as jobs market stalls
The Canadian economy lost 1,400 jobs in June as the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in more than two years, Statistics Canada said Friday.
How does Canada's lowest hourly minimum wage stack up to the rest of the country?
Hourly minimum wages increased in several Canadian provinces this spring with more on the horizon, which economists say will likely impact workers and businesses differently.
Possible shark sighting temporarily closes popular Maritime beach
A suspected shark sighting caused a popular Nova Scotia beach to close temporarily Thursday.
NATO leaders will vow to pour weapons into Ukraine for another year, but membership is off the table
NATO leaders plan to pledge next week to keep pouring arms and ammunition into Ukraine at current levels for at least another year, hoping to reassure the war-ravaged country of their ongoing support and show Russian President Vladimir Putin that they will not walk away.
U.K.'s Starmer vows 'government of service' as he takes power after Labour landslide
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would lead a "government of service" on a mission of national renewal in his first official remarks Friday after his Labour Party swept to power in a landslide victory after more than a decade in opposition.
Police operation underway at pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
A police operation is currently underway at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Square Victoria in downtown Montreal.
Fire department says inspectors were refused access to do safety check at McGill pro-Palestinian encampment
The Montreal fire service said its inspectors were refused access to do a safety check at the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University on Thursday.
Patricia Boal named anchor of CTV News at Six
Veteran broadcaster Patricia Boal has been named anchor of CTV News at Six, CTV News Ottawa announced Thursday.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of July.
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
Full fuel tank was dangling from transport on Hwy. 17, northern Ont. police say
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged after police noticed something dangling underneath the vehicle.
Shooting in Woodstock leaves one person dead, another injured
One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area." Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.
WWE superstar surprises Guelph, Ont. fan who didn’t have accessible seat
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
'Not your personal racetrack': Driver stopped on Highway 402
According to police, the vehicle was impounded for two weeks and the driver was handed a 30-day license suspension.
Melanie Coulter ousted at Windsor/Essex County Humane Society
AM800 News is reporting Melanie Coulter has been let go, as voted on by the board.
'Frustration at the ultimate level': Riverside couple to uproot landscaping
Disappointment lingers over the property of a Riverside couple that was told to remove landscaping from their front lawn after a resident complained that it doesn’t conform to the city’s public right-of-way encroachment bylaws.
The Cookstown Foodland is on fire
A fire is racing through the walls of the Cookstown grocery store.
Caledon police laid 884 charges during the Canada Day Week Campaign
Nearly 900 charges were laid in Caledon during Canada Day Week campaign.
Bracebridge considers pulling back $10 million hospital funding commitment
The Town of Bracebridge is second-guessing its $10 million funding commitment to Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) after its board voted to proceed with its controversial two-hospital redevelopment proposal.
'It's not 20 years ago': Harm reduction advocates call for drug testing at Folk Fest
Some harm reduction advocates are calling on a long-running music festival to start offering drug testing on-site.
Aging, degrading Manitoba Hydro infrastructure could cost billions to upgrade
Manitoba Hydro may needs billions of dollars worth of upgrades for aging infrastructure.
Manitoba First Nation identifies missing fishers
The search continues for two missing fishers who never returned home from a hunting trip.
Possible shark sighting temporarily closes popular Maritime beach
A suspected shark sighting caused a popular Nova Scotia beach to close temporarily Thursday.
Price of gas increases in the Maritimes
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
Evacuation order lifted in central Labrador after wildfires forced them to flee
There was relief in central Labrador Wednesday night as officials lifted a wildfire evacuation order, allowing people to return to their homes in Churchill Falls two weeks after they were asked to flee.
Newfoundland and Labrador fishers say commercial cod fishery should not reopen
The union representing inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador is calling on the federal government to reverse its recent decision to reopen the commercial Northern cod fishery.
Two firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
'He wants to fight': Edmonton family left waiting months for cancer treatment as condition worsens
An Edmonton woman says she's losing hope as her husband has been left waiting for months to see an oncologist after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer this spring.
Calgary Stampede parade expected to draw massive crowd
Music, laughter and hearty 'yahoos' will echo through Calgary’s downtown core Friday, as hundreds of thousands of people are set to enjoy the 112th Calgary Stampede parade.
Calgary Stampede parade expected to draw massive crowd
Music, laughter and hearty 'yahoos' will echo through Calgary’s downtown core Friday, as hundreds of thousands of people are set to enjoy the 112th Calgary Stampede parade.
'Pretty devastated': Calgary small business pleads for return of stolen portable playground
Simon Nash spent days scrambling to clean and collect extra children's play equipment after thieves got away with a custom-made portable playground.
Stampede set to bring big bucks to Alberta
Stampede Park opened for a sneak-a-peek Thursday night and launched festivities for the 10-day event, which is expected to bring an economic boost.
Sask. files injunction in light of federal carbon tax dispute
The Government of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction in light of the federal government sending the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after the province’s bank account, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.
Crop development in Sask. falls behind due to recent rainfall
Because of heavy rain and cooler conditions in parts of the province, crop development is falling behind normal for this time of year.
Star Blanket Cree Nation celebrates the opening of a new water treatment plant
A water treatment plant nearly a decade in the making is now up and running on the Star Blanket Cree Nation.
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
Saskatoon man survives three-storey fall from downtown building
A Saskatoon man is recovering in hospital after falling three storeys off the roof of a downtown building on Canada Day.
Saskatoon city councillor's leadership at private Christian school revealed in leaked document
A leaked document reveals a Saskatoon city councillor's involvement at a private Christian school embroiled in abuse allegations.
Widower living with toddler at B.C. rest stop desperate for housing
A father living in an RV in B.C.’s Fraser Valley with his toddler for more than a year has become even more desperate to find housing after facing a tragic loss.
'Extremely apologetic': Abbotsford fire chief sorry for foam spilled in creek
Cleanup is underway in Abbotsford after spilled firefighting foam ended up in a local creek Wednesday night.
Vancouver considers putting housing before mountain views
Vancouver’s magnificent mountain vistas will be front and centre at city hall next week, when councillors will debate whether to ease view protection rules to make room for more construction.
Police seize 20 guns, thousands of bullets, 4.5 kg of cocaine from Greater Victoria home
A Greater Victoria man has been arrested and released from custody after police seized several guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and four and a half kilograms of cocaine from a home in Langford, B.C., last week.
B.C. COVID hospitalizations at highest level since January
It may not be on most people's minds, but COVID-19 is on the rise again in B.C.
Cluster of earthquakes off B.C. coast 'business as usual,' seismologist says
A British Columbia seismologist says there's nothing dangerous or unusual about a recent flurry of earthquake activity off the west coast of Vancouver Island.