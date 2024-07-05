TORONTO
Toronto

14-year-old crashes parents' car, leaves it in flames in a ditch on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: OPP

Police say a 14-year-old took their parents' car and left it in flames in a ditch after rear-ending another vehicle on the 401 in Mississauga. (X/@OPP_HSD) Police say a 14-year-old took their parents' car and left it in flames in a ditch after rear-ending another vehicle on the 401 in Mississauga. (X/@OPP_HSD)
Ontario Provincial Police say charges are pending after a 14-year-old crashed their parents’ car on Highway 401 in Mississauga and left the car in flames in a ditch.

In a post on social media, police said the 14-year-old and a passenger took the vehicle to go get food. At one point, police said, the underage driver rear-ended a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Mississauga Road.

The parents’ vehicle ended up in a ditch, where it caught fire, police said.

The 14-year-old driver and the other occupant of the vehicle fled the scene but were apprehended by officers.

Minor injuries were reported and police said charges are pending.

