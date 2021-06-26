Advertisement
Woman taken to hospital after struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Published Saturday, June 26, 2021 10:45PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, June 26, 2021 10:45PM EDT
Police are investigating a collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital. (CTV News/Craig Wadman)
TORONTO -- A woman has been seriously wounded after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Mavis Road just after 9:30 p.m.
Police say the female pedestrian sustained a head injury.
She was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.