TORONTO -- A woman is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from a house fire in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a residence on The Credit Woodlands, north of Dundas Street West, shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Peel paramedics said fire crews rescued a female victim that was trapped in the house.

The victim was transported to a local hospital without vital signs, paramedics said.

According to Mississauga Fire, they also removed five other people from the home.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.